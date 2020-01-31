As I walked into the café at the Sebring airport last Saturday, I was waved over to a table with some friends. Our discussion led to the history of the Sebring Regional Airport. Both of them had long-term knowledge of the airport’s development, one being a past airport board member and the other currently serving on the board. We also marveled at the amount of technical advances aviation had achieved over the last 100 years from the Wright Brothers to the International Space Station. Where are we going to be in the next 100 years? That question caused me to think about a YouTube video I have shared with my students.
The short six-minute YouTube video is by Jose Esteves and is identified as “Did You Know 2019.” Do a Google search and you will find it. Be sure to cue up the 2019 version as there have been many versions developed over the years. I have followed the various versions of “Did You Know” over time and many of the predictions and items shared have become true. We live in a rapidly changing technology and data-driven world. Here are some things you may not know:
- 4.1 billion people use the internet.
- This year 30 billion devices will be connected to the internet.
- 570 new websites are created every minute.
- 5.5 billion searches are conducted on Google each day.
- 481,000 tweets are sent every minute, 692 million per day.
- 38 million messages are sent every minute, 54 billion per day.
- More than 154 million people will be born this year. They are being born into a “data” world.
- 90% of the world’s data has been created in the last couple of years.
- The amount of technical information is doubling every two years. What this means is that for a student enrolled in a four-year college or technical program, half of what they learned in their first year will be outdated by their third year of study.
- In the six minutes it took you to retrieve your newspaper, scan it and open to the Viewpoints section: 43 babies were born in the U.S., 199 born in China, 292 born in India.
- The 25% of the population in China and 28% in India with the highest IQ is greater than the total population of North America. China and India have more honor kids than North America has kids.
- The top 10 jobs of today barely existed 10 years ago. We are currently preparing students for jobs that don’t yet exist, with technology that has yet to be invented, to solve problems we don’t know exist.
- 2.5 billion people own a smartphone. Recently some young folks were shown a rotary dial phone and were asked to make a phone call. Many could not figure out how to make the call.
- In 2003 Amazon had 1,000 robots working in their warehouses. Today they have 100,000 working across 26 warehouses.
The world is changing, and our young people will need to have the 21st century skills to be able to be a functional part of our future. What we do in our schools will need to be updated and be cutting edge if we are going to meet the challenge. Now you know.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.