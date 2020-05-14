With the stay-at-home order lifted, how’s life been for you? Are you enjoying the return to freedom or taking things at a bit slower pace?
Whether you have heartily embraced the opportunity to get out or chosen to hunker down a bit longer, things have changed. Our ability to move about unhindered remains out of reach as we wear masks or find ourselves funneled via social distancing measures. Is it really such a big deal? For some, that answer is a resounding yes. For others, a shrug and acknowledgment of their fellow man’s needs makes it so.
Personally, I’ve been fortunate to avoid any large gatherings, but a time is rapidly approaching where that will no longer be possible. Socially, I’m avoiding it. Mentally, I am working up to it. Emotionally, I am already over it.
Seriously though, as restrictions evaporate, we can only hope coronavirus goes right with it. It sure doesn’t seem like that’s happening though. While we can carefully choose our venues of exposure, most cannot stay home forever.
With the lifting of exclusions, my college-aged gal was desperate for a little fun in the sun. She made the drive and enjoyed it, but only for a two-hour time span. When your time is up, the ticket book comes out. It is a sad day in Florida when we drive twice as long as our surf time.
Choosing to enjoy the outdoors a little closer to home, I headed out to the state park to hike. I found plenty of others intent on getting some fresh air too. Even so, with expansive woods to explore, I found the silence restorative. Considering I have been remote at home for nearly two months, that might seem peculiar.
Working at home, I’ve been keeping house with my university student. Between business and study, there are always electronics going. Computers, online meetings, and cell calls fill the days and evenings. It was amazing how soothing an afternoon devoid of screen time was for my mental state.
Seeing other people without the expectation of engagement was a nice reintroduction into social scenarios. I was blessed by a chance reconnection — from a safe distance — and except for one individual, no one ventured closer than they should have. That person got me thinking though.
Whether you believe COVID-19 is a genuine concern isn’t what really matters right now. Rather, let’s focus on how others are choosing to manage their potential risk. Maybe you’re not worried, but others might be. Respect the need for a little distance without seeing it as an imposition. Each of us walks a different path. When they intersect, let’s allow for those differences. It keeps society civil and there cannot be too much of that right now.