Chilling in a waiting room, a nearby patron pulled out her phone and proceeded to view a feed of videos. How do I know this? Her sound was at a wince-inducing volume in the large open space, but she sat glued to her screen oblivious of the intrusion on others.
As a barrage of self-help, get-your-life-together, semi-inspirational speakers bellowed from her phone, I cringed. The sun not up an hour, it was far too early for all that.
When the not-funny-at-all comedians began rolling, I sat back in disbelief. The language was unbelievably inappropriate and filled with more than those garden-variety, commonly uttered curse words. As the verbal venom spewed, several gals more senior than I became visibly offended. Surely, she would turn it off or lower the volume so as not to broadcast through the large space?
Soon a clip of what may be the worst language I have ever heard blasted through the room. I was stunned. Words more like weapons than any form of communication weighted the air. Despite previous employment in a paramilitary, male-focused industry where cursing was commonplace, I was appalled. Have we really digressed to a place of dishonor at this level?
I should add I’m a solid Generation X and pretty much feel to each his own and you’ll answer for yourself. While you don’t need my oversight, I do not care to be subjected to this or have the discomfort of watching others experience the same.
I pondered options. Should I politely approach and discreetly suggest she lower the volume? How might that suggestion be received? Would we then have an incident of in-person verbal abuse to deal with? I considered the awkward position of the employees if that were to happen. This was a customer, oblivious to the discomfort she was creating for a room full of people. I suspect while they may have heard noise, they probably couldn’t hear what was scrolling.
When a particularly loud tune rolled onto real-life cheaters and philanderers with even more profanity, I decided to approach an employee and suggest she be moved into another room. With clearly posted notices stating all phones must be turned off, they could simply point and enforce. Before I could do so, she was called to fill out paperwork and became distracted enough to cease her phone’s ongoing barrage.
As we carry our link to the world in our hands, it is clearer than ever that not all of us are on the same web page. More and more what was once a private viewing platform has become something shared with those around us, whether we want to experience it or not. Remember the beep-beep conversations of push-to-talk years ago? I was so happy to be relieved of over-hearing other’s loud, walkie-talkie chats when cell phones morphed into texting and yet, here we are again.
I suspect this is only the beginning of an intrusion we never saw coming. Might I suggest looking up now and then to the people around you? Lower the volume, pack some ear buds or save it for later. Or maybe I should just wait in the car and they can text me when it’s my turn.