Startling news to nearly everyone occurred this week when we learned that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo was diagnosed with coronavirus. The first animal being detected with the disease raises questions as well as fear. We were previously told that animals will not be impacted by COVID-19. Are our domestic animals at risk? Many issues arise from this recent occurrence within the animal kingdom.
The following information comes from the National Public Radio website:
Nadia is a four-year-old Malaysian tiger at the Bronx Zoo. Last week, she started exhibiting one of the key symptoms of the novel coronavirus: a dry cough.
And it wasn’t just Nadia — her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions were all experiencing the same thing. So, the zoo got permission from local and state health departments and animal health authorities and took a sample from Nadia to be tested for the SARS-CoV-2. The test involved an oral swab, a nasal swab, and a procedure called a tracheal wash, which allows for sampling of the animal’s airways. The sample was analyzed at the University of Illinois and Cornell University, and the presumptive positive finding was confirmed at a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab in Iowa.
That positive finding makes Nadia the first known infection case of an animal in the U.S., the CDC says; and the result raises a number of questions about the virus, and how it could affect the animals in our lives.
Nadia and the other tigers and lions are doing well and improving, the zoo says, though some have a decrease in appetite. While a number of other cat species live at the zoo, including leopards, cheetahs and pumas, none have shown signs of illness.
Do I need to worry about my cat? Tigers are a very different species of cat from domestic cats.
“They’re even in a different genus,” points out Karen Terio, chief of the zoological pathology program at the University of Illinois and an expert on medical issues affecting wild cats. With more than a million global coronavirus cases among humans and the many, many people who have cats as pets, Terio says it’s significant that the first clinical case confirmed in the U.S. was a tiger, not a domestic cat.
Can I catch the coronavirus from animals?
There is no evidence so far of the virus being transmitted from animals to people, other than the origin of the virus itself which scientists believe may have started with a “spillover event” from horseshoe bats in China that could have spread to other animals, which were then eaten by people.
The CDC says it “. . . is aware of a very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, outside the United States reported being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19. The CDC has not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States. To date, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to people.”
Did all the sick lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo get the virus from the human worker? Or could it have spread among the cats?
“We don’t necessarily know,” says Terio. “Remember we have only the one tiger that has been confirmed to be infected,” she says. “We are presuming that the other ones — because the clinical signs and the symptoms happened kind of at the same time and are very similar — are probably part of that case cohort.”
“It’s possible that there is cat-to-cat spread,” she says, “but it’s also possible that the same zoo worker interacted with all the cats and is the source of their infection….”
It is encouraging to learn that there is no evidence so far of the virus being transmitted from animals to people. That is good news that we all want to hear. Also positive is that tigers are a very different species of cat than the domestic cat that many of us have in our homes. Dogs are mentioned very little in the article cited, but it only makes good sense that when we are out walking our dogs, it might be a good idea to keep Fido the precautionary 6 feet away from other dogs and from people. Social distancing can apply to everyone and every pet. It is always better to be on the safe side.
The news is beginning to be more positive, which is wonderful for all of us to hear. Once this scary time is behind us, we can begin to think of training our four-legged friends again. My Murphy might be just like your dogs and enjoying all the time we are spending at home. It is a great opportunity for bonding with our furry friends and teaching new tricks and working on obedience.