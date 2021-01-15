All of us have few “dispensable” dollars to spend on fun. Some of us have more than others from time to time, and there is always that ongoing debate in your mind. “Should I or shouldn’t I?” How we spend fun dollars depends on what we call fun and what we are willing to pay for. An irony is that as I write this, the Beatles song, “Money Can’t Buy Me Love,” is playing on my Amazon music channel. Sometimes the planets just line up that way.
I have many interests and hobbies, some more involved than others, and some have stood the test of time. I enjoy the creativity and ability to explore history with my model railroading hobby. I have a “railroad room” with an N-scale layout. I have been an “N-scaler” for over 50 years. I enjoy woodworking, taught it at the high school level for many years. There are not many things I can’t fix or build, and I probably have more tools than a reasonable person needs. Let’s put it this way: I am on a first-name basis with most of the folks at our local Home Depot store. Woodworking is fun and it is rewarding when a project is completed, but it is not a passion of mine.
My other long-term passion — aviation — goes back to when I was a wee lad looking up in the sky.
I earned my “wings” 38 years ago and spent thousands of hours in the left seat of an aircraft as Pilot in Command (PIC) enjoying what I call aero-therapy. I never really had aspirations of becoming an airline pilot as I got my wings later in life and have enjoyed exploring our world from a few thousand feet above.
Aviation can be and is for the most part an expensive activity. There are ways you can earn a living at it and in some manner make it pay for itself, but for most of us who fly recreationally that is not the case. Our dispensable dollars need to be in balance with our “Dollars to Fun Ratio” (DTFR).
It is always tempting to get the shiniest and best performing airplane to fly. Soon after earning my pilot’s license I was able to buy my own small two-place Cessna 152. I used it in a business I had, but mostly it supported my DTFR. I had the opportunity to buy a larger four-place Cessna 172 for a reasonable price, but I looked at my flying and most of the time I was flying alone. I considered what would the three extra seats do for me except cost more to insure and create more expenses with a larger airplane. I decided to stay with N714ZY, “Zulu Yankee,” my little blue and white Cessna 152 jewel. She and I spent over a thousand hours in the air together.
I have owned three Cessna 150’s, and my current 1973 Cessna 150 Commuter “Buttercup” serves my DTFR quite well. The Cessna 150 is often looked at as that little airplane, the Rodney Dangerfield of airplanes. Many started their flying in a 150 and then moved on to larger, higher performing aircraft. I also did that, but I am quite happy with my 150 and feel no shame answering the common question between pilots, “What do you fly?”
I don’t fly and take pictures anymore. My Cessna 150 supports my efforts in teaching aerospace and aviation as a certified Career and Technical Education Teacher with the Florida Department of Education. I feel very good when I receive my annual aircraft insurance bill, which is four times less than my auto insurance policy. I enjoy seeing the relatively few gallons it takes to fill my wing tanks after many hours of flying. There are few aircraft that use less gallons per hour than a 150. That increases the DTFR.
I expect there will be a time in the future that my 150 will carry on with another owner and I’ll be spending more time in the railroad room, but for now my DTFR is doing just fine with “Buttercup.”
