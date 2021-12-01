Donna M. Weeks
Donna Mae Weeks, age 72, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born July 11, 1949 in Wauchula, Florida to Allison L. and Katie (Wilson) Griffin.
She graduated from Hardee County (Florida) High School and Jones College and became a resident of Highlands County in 1970.
Donna retired from the Florida Department of Corrections and enjoyed volunteering at Cornerstone Christian Academy. She was a proud member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Donna is survived by granddaughters, Aliana Gonzalez and Allison Weeks; brother, Donald Lee Griffin of Lake Placid, Florida; one nephew and two nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Trevor Weeks; daughter, DonaJo Gonzalez; and twin granddaughters, Sofia and Olivia.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com .