Here’s America in a snapshot: The nation is still recovering from a global calamity and the political times are contentious with debates over isolation and immigration restrictions. The possibility of a railway strike concerns the nation, while on the other side of the world, the specter of Russia grows ominous …

In other words, welcome to 1922, which at times stirs more than a few echoes of 2022. Back then, it was World War I, not COVID-19, from which we were still recovering, and the formation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was announced, changing the global political and military landscape for decades. And the Great Railroad Strike began in the summer but was mostly resolved by fall, unlike the current deadlock.

