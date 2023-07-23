“I am now the most miserable man living. If what I feel were equally distributed to the whole human family, there would not be one cheerful face on the earth. Whether I shall ever be better, I can not tell ... I fear I shall be unable to attend to business ... I can write no more.”
The preceding words aren’t among Abraham Lincoln’s most famous or inspiring, and it surprises some that he ever penned them at all. He wasn’t an angsty teenager in January 1841: Lincoln was 31, a prodigious speaker and teller of jokes, and an Illinois state legislator.
Sufferers of depression such as Lincoln wonder if their moods will ever lift. Things are going fine, and then, once-simple tasks feel daunting. Chores and dishes mount, messages go unanswered. Hopelessness takes over, and it’s hard to know where to turn. For some, friends and family are there to help, but it can be easier to confide in a stranger, a trained someone who might know how to turn things around.
Suicide is a topic that is rarely talked about. We believe it is time to change that narrative.
The truth is we all know someone who has been affected by mental illness and/or suicide and while strides have been made to break the stigma, we need more folks to join the conversation. Mental health needs to be treated the same way as we treat physical health. Suicide is preventable but people need to know how to help.
A year ago, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline’s toll-free number was replaced with the 988 suicide and mental health lifeline, which is accessible by phone, text message or via online chat options (through 988lifeline.org/) and offers a variety of services to assist those suffering from a mental health crisis across the nation 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Though the hotline is nationwide, calls are fielded locally.
Asking for help isn’t easy, partially because we don’t always know whom to ask, but also because there’s the fear that if we ask for help and none comes, the overwhelm and despair may feel all the more suffocating. “There’s no stigma for people to call 211 for general information referral, there’s no stigma for people calling 911 if they have imminent health needs, so ultimately there should be no stigma for people calling 988 if they need mental health support,” said the director of one call center.
The argument in “Lincoln’s Melancholy” is that the president’s history of depression is part of what fueled his greatness. On December 23, 1862, in the midst of the Civil War, Lincoln wrote a letter to a young woman whose father had died. Lincoln understood her sorrow because he had been there. He wrote:
“Perfect relief is not possible, except with time. You can not now realize that you will ever feel better … (but) you are sure to be happy again ... I have had experience enough to know what I say.”
Similar words of comfort are now accessible across the nation by dialing three numbers. We urge those in need to dial the hotline.
If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out. Help is available.
Editorial excerpts from the Houston Chronicle and Frankort [Kentucky] State Journal.