Raising children is challenging enough. For working families, finding child care can be a difficult and expensive obstacle. It is taking a toll on our state — and our nation.
A new government analysis shows that child care is unaffordable almost everywhere across the country, and single parents and parents below the poverty line are particularly impacted.
The newly launched National Database of Childcare Prices provides child care prices in 2,360 U.S. counties. The data show that child care expenses are untenable for families throughout the country and highlights the urgent need for greater federal investments, the U.S. Department of Labor announced last week.
In the issue briefing issued Jan. 24, it states, “Families with younger children in the United States pay a lot of money for child care. Whether it is after-school care or full-day care for infants, child care consumes a large share of family income among those who pay for childcare services.”
Families are putting, at minimum, 8% of their incomes toward child care costs, according to a Department of Labor report from the U.S. Women’s Bureau.
For families with one school-age child, home-based child care costs a median of 8% of that family’s income in counties with populations between 1 to 99,999 and 9.9% for very large counties with populations of at least 1 million. Similarly, for infant center-based child care, the shares are 12.3% for small counties with a population of 1 to 99,999 and 19.3% for very large counties.
Closer to home, the share of median family income in Washington County is estimated at $15,593, or 17.8%; in Rutland County, the share of median family income is $11,907, or 15%.
In 2018, the year with the most recent data available on child care costs, median prices ranged from $5,357 in 2022 dollars for school-age home-based care in counties with populations between 1 to 99,999, to $17,171 in 2022 dollars for infant center-based care in counties with a population of at least 1 million.
Individuals running for public office in the November 2022 General Election got an earful about the state of child care facilities across Vermont: Demand far exceeds supply, and between the housing crisis and families not being able to find child care, Vermont is scaring away families hoping to relocate here. Child care easily made most Vermonters’ list of legislative priorities.
As part of his proposed $8.4 billion state budget, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he is dedicating $56 million more, which would amount to $120 million annually, to expand access to child care and afterschool programs. The governor said he would do that through revenue growth and not a new tax.
“We can expand our child care subsidy to cover families at 400% of the federal poverty level, giving thousands more kids the early care and learning they need,” he said in his budget address.
Advocates for Vermont families and children have argued the governor’s plan does not go far enough.
National advocates might agree.
“All across the country, families are facing burdensome childcare expenses. The last few years have highlighted the tension parents experience when they need to go to work to provide for their families, but have difficulty doing so if they can’t access affordable child care,” said Women’s Bureau Director Wendy Chun-Hoon. “The National Database of Childcare Prices shows that — where childcare prices are high — mothers are less likely to be employed outside the home, even in places with higher wages. Reducing out-of-pocket childcare expenses for families would support higher employment, particularly among women, lift more families out of poverty, and reduce disparities in employment and early care and education.”
Chun-Hoon says the report is a wake-up call for policymakers and lawmakers when it comes to potential economic impacts of child care affordability.
“(This data) will give policymakers and advocacy organizations a tool to combine county-level childcare prices with local employment and economic indicators. By doing so, we can understand better the needs of working families and the impacts of a lack of affordable, accessible care infrastructure in their communities,” she said.
Meanwhile, KinderCare Learning Companies released the results of its 2023 Parent Confidence Report, a national study conducted by The Harris Poll which found that while parent confidence remains high, working parents increasingly expect more child care support from employers and the government. The results shed light on the ways working parents view the future of work, and just how heavily child care affordability and accessibility weighs on them, both mentally and financially.
The survey found nearly four out of 10 parents report that they work from a hybrid work environment and more than four out of 10 parents saying that hybrid work is their ideal scenario, up 5% in just a year. Additionally, six out of 10 working parents say there is a disconnect between the level of support they need and what benefits their employer provides. As a result, more working parents are rethinking their professional lives — switching jobs, scaling back hours, even quitting — because quality child care is too difficult or expensive to secure.
That is a lot of stress on working families. Bigger, bolder steps need to be taken to resolve this quagmire, not just for the sake of our children, but for the long-term growth of our state.
