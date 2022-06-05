Three issues were reason for concern at the regularly scheduled Sebring City Council meeting on May 17.
First was the decidedly condescending, impatient attitude exhibited by the more experienced councilors toward newly elected member Terry Mendel. Only Councilor Mark Stewart showed some compassion and support.
City councilors would be wise to remember we all have a learning curve from the day we are born. From learning how to walk, to learning how to read to learning the etiquette for a formal dinner, life is one lesson after another. Certainly, mastering the esoteric, complicated rules of representative government are among the most difficult to learn. Anyone who has faced that challenge knows it.
More experienced councilors were once where Mendel is now. Showing respect and being supportive shows more maturity and seriousness of service than heavy sighs and the rolling of eyes.
We commend Councilor Mendel for her transparency and willingness to ask for help, which are refreshing. Hopefully the city administrator, city clerk, city attorney, and her fellow councilors will step up and help teach her the basic dos and don’ts of a public meeting. Mendel has shown she sincerely wants to master the rules. She has also shown courage in being open and honest. She deserves support; so do her constituents.
Which brings us to the second issue that raised a red flag. Councilors mentioned casually during the meeting they had met individually with the chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency to discuss projects and budget issues soon coming before the council. If this is true, it is a clear violation of Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law.
According to the Florida Attorney General’s website, the Sunshine Law requires that boards and commissions be open to the public with enough advance notice about meetings so the public can attend. A record of these meetings must be kept and made accessible to the public. In addition, it is a violation of the Sunshine Law when only two members of the same elected body discuss any issue privately that is due to be voted on by the full body.
At first glance, the city council and the CRA look like two different groups. However, CRA members are appointed, not elected, and it is the elected city councilors who do the appointing. Additionally, the CRA is basically an advisory agency. It is the city council that ultimately approves or rejects the CRA’s budget and projects. This means all debate should be public and recorded, not discussed over shrimp cocktails at lunch.
Which brings us to the third issue of concern. At one point a complainant was voiced about the length of the evening’s debate.
Inclusive, robust debate, however, is what good government is all about airing issues, exchanging ideas to reach a consensus is why we have public meetings and extended discussion in the first place.
Being a city councilor is a hard job with high standards and lots of homework. We certainly thank all council members for their service, but that doesn’t mean we can sit back and say nothing when behavior shows signs of slipping.