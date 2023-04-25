The proposed amendment would be an extension of the state’s Slayer Law, which stops a murderer from financially benefiting from the killing.

Anyone arrested in the killing of their spouse, child or other family members should not be allowed to decided what happens to the body. It’s just common sense. Florida law, though, isn’t entirely clear on the matter. Thankfully, Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, filed an amendment to a crime bill last week that should end any debate. Legislators on both sides of the political aisle should support the update to the law.

