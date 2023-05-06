Rishi Sunak is readying a billion pounds to subsidize the U.K.’s fledgling microchip industry. It sounds big. But the British government is merely reacting to U.S. economic warfare against China. Behind the talk of “friendshoring” and resurgent industrial policy is a struggle to avoid collateral damage in the battle between China and the U.S. for tech supremacy.

The E.U. plans almost to match the U.S. promise of $52bn (£42bn) in chip subsidies. India is spending $30bn (£25bn) on its semiconductor mission. Mr. Sunak looks to be bringing a peashooter to a gunfight. But Britain does not have a complete end-to-end chip supply chain nor does it aspire to have one. Instead, it is following the slipstream of U.S. power. Washington’s strength is that almost all chip factories contain critical tools from U.S. suppliers. The U.S. has isolated Beijing with export control powers that ban transactions between foreign countries and China. Washington’s legislative arsenal was first deployed against China’s Huawei, whose products Britain has also decided to ban.

