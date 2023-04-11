If you’re of a certain age, perhaps you remember the apocryphal story about the Middle Eastern oil sheik who purchased a new luxury RV and then wondered why it crashed after he set the cruise control and stepped into the back to make a pot of tea.
Nowadays, we hear about troubles with Tesla and other self-driving cars running stop signs or missing exits while their drivers snooze behind the wheel.
Study the cause of accidents and you may conclude computer-controlled cars can’t be any worse and are likely better than those controlled by humans who may get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or marijuana or distracted by TikTok.
Driving has evolved to become less and less challenging over the years as automation takes over more of the mundane tasks of steering, acceleration and braking, keeping us between the lines and off the bumpers of the drivers ahead.
But vehicles have become mobile entertainment centers with unlimited potential for distraction to the point the self-driving car might be the only one paying attention to the road.
Only time will tell how engineers, automobile companies and regulators are able to reach an effective balance between safety and comfort.
Meanwhile, it is up to us to keep ourselves and others safe while traveling streets, highways and country roads.
Law enforcement agencies make extra effort to make sure we get the message about distracted driving.
“Taking your attention off the road while driving is extremely dangerous,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Younger drivers have a higher rate of texting while driving, but motorists of all ages are engaging in this dangerous habit. We encourage all drivers to create a new habit to eliminate the temptation. When you buckle up, put the phone down.”
An editorial from McCook (Nebraska) Gazette.