One down, nine more to go.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is the only Republican senator who has signaled he will vote in favor of the Heath Robinson Honor Our Pact Act. The proposed law would require the Veterans Administration to provide presumptive benefits for veterans suffering illnesses or dying from exposure to toxic smoke from burn pits (or other toxins) related to their service in the U.S. military.
The men and women who served in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and in Desert Storm are absolutely owed our gratitude and support. And those who returned home and later became ill with lung diseases and other rare illnesses caused by toxic exposure that the military could have — and should have — prevented must be supported in their time of need.
Heath Robinson was a member of the Ohio National Guard who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was stationed for a time at a base near one of the military’s burn pits, giant outdoor, open-air fields used to incinerate chemicals, paints, computer hardware, weapons, oil and other dangerous materials. The military kept burn pits operational at all times, creating a constant stream of toxic smoke and putting thousands of military personnel at risk.
Those veterans who returned home and became sick, the ones who already have suffered or died, and their families are casualties of war. Robinson, who died on May 6, 2020, after suffering for several years from a rare lung cancer caused by his exposure to toxic smoke, was just 39. He left behind a wife, Danielle, and a young daughter.
The bill that bears his name was approved by the U.S. House in March thanks to a bipartisan majority. It was approved with the support of all Democrats in the House and with support from 33 Republican representatives.
That’s the good news: In this time of unprecedented division in the nation, a bipartisan vote brought this bill through the House and landed it on the Senate floor for final approval. The House vote came after President Joe Biden pushed for it during his State of the Union address in March, which Danielle Robinson attended as a guest of the president.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has championed this legislation, as did U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen Rob Portman. Portman, however, has not announced whether he will vote for, or against the measure, which is expected to come up for a vote later this month.
Portman is one of the nine other Republican votes that are absolutely needed to enact this law and get the men and women who served our country — the defenders of this nation — the benefits they most assuredly deserve to have. Democrats in the Senate unanimously support the bill.
We don’t agree with the assertion that covering veterans for injuries and illnesses they suffered as a result of their service to the nation would be too expensive. Lawmakers who adopt that standard are cold and callous to our veterans, their families and to the honor of our nation. And we agree with the provision in this legislation that warriors with illnesses related to toxic exposure would be presumed to have been exposed and would not be required to prove to the VA that their illnesses were related.
We must honor our pact with veterans if we are to remain an honorable nation.
An editorial from the Sandusky (Ohio) Register.