This weekend is long, but not particularly for a celebration. Sure, there will be the smell of hamburgers and hot dogs being grilled in the neighborhoods. There will be laughter coming from those enjoying the warm water of our lakes. This is the weekend of high school graduations and the first weekend following the last day of school.

Most importantly, the long weekend ends tomorrow with Memorial Day. This should be a weekend that all of us allow memories of our loved ones – whether family or friend – flood our minds. We need to remember the soldiers in the army, sailors, marines, airmen, or coast guard members who have given their lives for this wonderful country. As well as the ones who remain missing.

