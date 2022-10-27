The push is on to do away with gasoline-powered cars, because the burning of fossil fuels is now just about unanimously frowned upon as a danger to our planet and its inhabitants.

Gas has been a menace known to science since at least the 1920s, when automobiles were developed and had to use the refined crude oil. Crude oil is virtually useless on its own, according to sources from the Library of Congress, so it has long been transformed into petroleum products that will heat homes, run cars and make petrochemical plastics.

