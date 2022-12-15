An easy question fors Republican leaders: Aren’t you sick of being scared of whatever idiocy Donald Trump is going to drag you into next?

Of course you are. And now comes his next outrage: He called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution recently — the latest embarrassing temper tantrum in his two-year clown show after losing the 2020 election by more than 7 million votes.

