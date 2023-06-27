Local farmers markets are the life and livelihood of many families and other local makers. They provide healthy produce, which is the backbone of a healthy diet. Fresher produce also means more flavor.
Such markets strengthen community by keeping dollars in the area and allowing shoppers and farmers to become familiar with one another.
Shoppers also see their friends and neighbors there, which helps to strengthen the community bond. Farmers are happy to share recipes, especially for out-of-the-norm fruits and vegetables. Being outdoors allows shoppers to get fresh air and sunshine, and to enjoy the change of seasons from spring to fall. It also means finding fresh food that’s in season for your area.
Here are some little-known facts about farmers markets:
• There are at least 8,690 farmers markets nationwide, which are responsible for about $8.7 billion worth of food to consumers, retailers, local distributors and institutions like hospitals and schools.
• Participants in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) redeemed more than $20 million in benefits buying food from local farmers in 2016.
• Three out of four farmers who sell at farmers markets use practices that meet or exceed organic standards, meaning nearly half of farmers used “integrated pest management” to avoid pesticides and prevent crop damage.
• Farms selling fruits and vegetables locally employ 13 full-time workers per $1 million in revenue earned, for a total of 61,000 jobs, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service research.
• Farmers market growers make about 90 cents for each dollar of sales.
• More than 85% of farmers market vendors traveled fewer than 50 miles to sell at a farmers markets; more than half of farmers traveled less than 10 miles to their market.
• A series of case studies by Civic Economics shows that for every dollar we spend at a large chain, about 15 cents stays in the area, while locally owned enterprises like farms trap 30 to 45 cents.
We hope all of our readers will support the local farmers market by shopping there, encouraging others to shop there, or volunteering to help the organization in any way they need.
An editorial from the Ashland [Kentucky] Daily Independent.