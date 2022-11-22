Ask most Floridians to envision a typical military veteran and they’ll probably describe an older man, possibly wearing a ball cap embroidered with the details of his service. Ask them what that veteran needs, and the answer will likely involve access to health, disability, retirement and educational benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with mental health care and protection against homelessness for a small number of veterans who have “fallen through the cracks.”

Then ask them if those veterans deserve the support they’re getting — not just the government benefits, but the discounts, the recognition and the thanks of their fellow Americans — and the answer will be a resounding yes. Survey after survey reflects long-standing American sentiment: Service is a choice veterans made, sacrificing significant personal liberty and living with the ever-present threat of being sent halfway across the world to travel booby-trapped roads and the possibility that they might not make it home.

Recommended for you