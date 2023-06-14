Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had one main objective over the recent Memorial Day weekend: to keep boaters safe. The agency was successful.
Between May 27-29, FWC officers removed approximately 100 unsafe and impaired vessel operators across the state of Florida for boating under the influence and responded to over 30 boating accidents. Statewide, officers issued more than 4,000 warnings and nearly 900 citations for boating violations. They responded to more than 40 emergency calls for assistance and search and rescue.
The best news: There were zero fatalities reported during this time.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 2022 was a deadlier year on the state’s waterways than the year before.
Last year’s number of boating fatalities was 29, seven more than in 2021, but fewer than 2020’s peak of 32 deaths.
There were also 42 serious injuries and $2.6 million worth of damage done in incidents on the state’s lakes and rivers.
TWRA agents said alcohol or drug use was a primary cause in 4% of the year’s reportable incidents. During the year, wildlife officers arrested 102 people and issued 1,294 tickets.
In Tennessee, boating under the influence is a Class A misdemeanor that can land someone nearly a year in jail and $2,500 in fines for the first offense. The penalties ramp up with subsequent convictions, and on the third offense can result in a 10-year suspension of boating privileges.
With Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start to the summer boating season, the TWRA wants to remind everyone planning to enjoy the state’s lakes and rivers the consequences of unsafe boating.
Already this year, there have been at least 10 boating fatalities, according to the TWRA.
One of those was a 43-year-old man who drowned over the long weekend in Percy Priest Lake in Middle Tennessee. There were also 14 arrests over the holiday weekend for boating under the influence, three of them in East Tennessee.
With the unofficial start to the summer boating season now underway, please keep this safety advice in mind:
• Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.
• Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.
• Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.
• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket — every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.
• Use an engine cut-off device. An engine cut-off device, or engine cut-off switch, is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.
• Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.
• Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents last year were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.
• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones and always travel at a safe speed.
• Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.
• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones and cellphones can all be important devices in an emergency.
Let’s aim to keep this good news coming.
A slightly revised editorial from Johnson City [Tennessee] Press.