Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had one main objective over the recent Memorial Day weekend: to keep boaters safe. The agency was successful.

Between May 27-29, FWC officers removed approximately 100 unsafe and impaired vessel operators across the state of Florida for boating under the influence and responded to over 30 boating accidents. Statewide, officers issued more than 4,000 warnings and nearly 900 citations for boating violations. They responded to more than 40 emergency calls for assistance and search and rescue.

Recommended for you