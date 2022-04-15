As sure as the world turns, slithery bugs slink out from beneath rocks after every severe storm. We refer to bugs on two legs, of course.
Why times of trouble bring out these parasitic, worst of human beings we don’t know, but sadly, for every person acting out of kindness, compassion and generosity there is an individual looking to rob, cheat or otherwise harm innocent people – often the most vulnerable.
Which is why we strongly warn those of you who suffered damage in the recent hailstorm to be on the lookout for the heartless hustlers who have swarmed out to make a quick buck at your expense.
Already we have received reports of pop-up businesses all across the county.
The main red flags are the cold call, the knock on the door, or the leaflet shoved under your door or windshield wiper.
If someone approaches you, in other words, do not let that person in and certainly do not sign on any dotted line for any reason. Ignore unsolicited offers of free estimates. Protect every bit of your personal information.
You should always make the first move. You contact the contractor to have an estimate done. If possible, get more than one.
There are many legitimate, honest roofers and contractors in Highlands County. Check with family, friends and neighbors for referrals. Your local Chamber of Commerce can also be of service, as can your insurance company – to whom, by the way, you should make your first phone call.
Beware, as well, of lawyers who approach you offering to deal with your insurance company – especially if your insurance company hasn’t had an opportunity to handle your case. While some of you may need a lawyer’s help in the long run, the golden rule still applies: You contact them, not the other way around.
It is true, going through channels and waiting your turn takes patience – a lot of patience at a time when your roof is leaking and the pressure to get back to normal is intense.
So of course, do what is needed to mitigate the damage in the short run.
Take before and after pictures and save all receipts. If you need help getting a tarp on the roof, ask someone you know to help.
Remember a trickster without a conscience or skill will not make your world whole.
The goal is to have all damage repaired properly, with materials and workmanship that stand the test of time.