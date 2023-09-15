The 2024 election is promising to be one for the ages, and an underplayed story so far is how the left wing of the Democratic Party has so easily fallen in behind President Biden. Far from challenging Mr. Biden, Bernie Sanders has emerged as one of the president’s most vociferous supporters.

The Vermont socialist has been hitting the airwaves and hustings to tell progressive voters to back the president. He’s trashed the idea of a third-party run by the Black left-wing professor Cornel West. You might even say Mr. Sanders is Mr. Biden’s leading surrogate, and no doubt he’s acting with the blessing of the White House.

Recommended for you