It’s tax season again, which means a new crop of income tax scams will soon start circulating. Each year, thousands of unsuspecting people lose money and their personal information to tax scams. Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals, which means we all need to be mindful of these identity thieves and their increasingly sophisticated tactics.

The Internal Revenue Service and other state agencies frequently warn people to beware of evolving phishing scams that use various pandemic-related themes to steal personal data.

