As the nation’s birthday was celebrated this week and thoughts about what it means to be an American were shared, it was appropriate to remember that we are a nation of laws, founded on a philosophy of defined freedoms.

From the first Declaration of our Independence in 1776, the enumeration of those rules and regulations evolved into the Constitution and the first 10 amendments, known collectively as the Bill of Rights. They went into effect on Dec. 15, 1791, and have been the source of our strength — as well as the subject of debate — ever since.

