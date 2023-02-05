Mention Girl Scouts and people generally think cookies. But Boston Rose sees Girl Scouts and thinks of tomorrow’s chemical engineers.

Rose, a senior Chemical Engineer student at Mississippi State, along with other students from MSU’s chapter of American Institute of Chemical Engineers, hosted 100 Girl Scouts from troops throughout Mississippi and Tennessee to expose them to the field and inform them of careers in chemical engineering. Last year, 40 Girl Scouts attended the one-day event, which means interest in the event is growing.

