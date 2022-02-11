All of us should check carbon monoxide levels in our homes — especially during the winter season when windows and doors are sometimes shut and people tend to stay indoors.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide is found in fumes and is produced in vehicles, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges and furnaces. It can build up indoors and poison those who breathe it.
CDC statistics indicate that more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires. Over 20,000 U.S. residents are treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in emergency rooms and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.
And while everyone is at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, those who are very young, elderly or have chronic heart disease, anemia or breathing difficulties are more likely to get sick.
The biggest problem with carbon monoxide poisoning is that the symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” Those suffering from high levels of the gas most commonly complain of a headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. In addition, people who are sleeping or drunk can die or pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning before even exhibiting symptoms.
How can residents prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in their homes? Experts advise having the heating system in your home serviced annually by a qualified technician and not using portable flameless chemical heaters indoors. Ascertain that gas appliances, such as water heaters, are properly vented in order to prevent carbon monoxide from leaking if joints or pipes are properly fitted.
Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in a place where it would wake you up when it goes off. It is also easy and inexpensive. Batteries in the detector must be checked each time clocks are changed in the spring and fall and carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every five years.
Motorists should never run a vehicle inside a garage that is attached to a house even if the garage door is open as carbon monoxide can accumulate indoors.
A small leak in a vehicle’s exhaust system can lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide, which is why it’s important to have a mechanic check the system each year.
Being proactive and knowledgeable about the effects of carbon monoxide can go a long way toward the prevention of poisoning.
