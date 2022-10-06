As the cost of college continues to skyrocket and enrollment continues to plummet, the nation’s post-secondary institutions are being forced to evaluate their value proposition. Students and parents who face decades of college debt are being told that successful careers and six-figure incomes await them elsewhere.

Joining that chorus is none other than Kingsport, Tennessee, Mayor Pat Shull, who says that “somehow in the U.S. we’ve gotten slightly off track in our general attitude about higher education. While there is no question that practically all adults need some advanced education/training beyond high school, it seems like we have overemphasized the necessity of getting a four-year college degree.”

