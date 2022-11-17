Last week’s voting offered some upsets and surprises, but, most of all, it revealed who the people want to lead them in everything from the statehouse to county courthouses to city halls.
And we say now’s the time to get to work.
The people are your bosses now.
We urge every victorious candidate to lead us with good character and good sense, to listen frequently to the people they represent and to factor that into every vote they take. To vote always with conviction that the vote you cast is best for the most people.
To every voter, we say your job’s not over, either.
Now you’ve sent these candidates off to represent you in Lansing or in your hometown, but you can’t stop there. You have to stay involved, talk to your representatives about what you want, and pay attention to how your elected officials act in office. Study them, and remember every vote they take the next time they come up for election so you can cast an informed ballot.
Democracy was in action last week.
But it should be in action every day moving forward, too.
An editorial from the Alpena News, Michigan.
