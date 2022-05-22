Congratulations to all our graduating seniors. Completing twelve years of studies and moving on to the next phase in your lives is an accomplishment of which to be proud.
Life, of course, has been interesting ever since you first discovered your toes, but from now on it only becomes richer, more surprising, more rewarding, more fulfilling. As you take on new challenges, make more of your own decisions and gain respect, as you gain wisdom the best is yet to come.
Naturally, like everyone else who has lived before, you face the rhythm of life – today you are a senior, at the top of the heap, tomorrow you’ll be a freshman back at the bottom again, or filling an entry level job. Take comfort in knowing this is the way of life, keep learning, growing, making and reaching your goals. This is the way to inner peace and ultimate satisfaction.
Take time along the way to laugh, play and spend time with the people you love. It makes a good life.
The Class of 2022 deserves extra respect, living through the havoc and pain of the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining your sanity and mastering algebra was a special challenge. You did that, you can do anything.
Entering the world at this time is also no picnic. So much is in flux, so many serious problems need to be solved, that stepping out from the shade into the sun will leave you gasping for air.
Do not panic.
Remember, problems need solutions, and solutions bring opportunities. It is just the right time for new perspectives, new ideas, new ways of doing things. It is your generation that can move us beyond fossil fuel, find ways to cure cancer and prevent future epidemics. It is your generation that can find ways to build better infrastructure and better homes with better materials. It is your generation that can clean our oceans and our atmosphere, advance the production of food, and deal with waste efficiently.
In other words, it is your generation that can advance civilization. Do that and prosperity takes care of itself.
Finally, an example of the Class of 2022 possesses with a shout out to Sebring High School’s varsity baseball team, made up mostly of seniors. While they did lose to Hernando High School in the Class 4A, Region 2 semi-final on May 14, they did so with courage and never gave up, even when others would have.
Scoring first, by the fifth inning Sebring was behind 7–2. Jasone DeWitt, the team’s coach, gathered them together. “I reminded them,” he told the Highlands News-Sun, “‘Hey, you fold or you can go after this and give yourselves a chance to win.’”
The team responded with a five run rally in the sixth, losing the game by only one run (7–8) and keeping Hernando scoreless in the seventh.
No one wins every time, but with a 22–6 season Sebring won a lot. And the team never lost heart.
The Class of 2022 is our future. We wish them good fortune. More important, we believe in them.