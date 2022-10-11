Stories from Mississippi prisons are grim, with evidence indicating that in the worst cases, shorthanded staffs have delegated inmate management to gangs. No chance of any problems arising from that cost-cutting idea, right?

Mississippi’s travails come to mind in light of a report on the Politico website whose second headline reads, “Prison staffing has grown so dire that governors in Florida and West Virginia have declared states of emergency in recent weeks.”

