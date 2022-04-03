At its last meeting, the Sebring City Council approved the first $6 million allocation toward the Community Redevelopment Agency’s waterfront redevelopment project at City Pier Beach. The total cost for this renovation is estimated to be around $10 million. Final numbers will depend on inflation.
A question is what will we taxpayers get for our money?
The better question is what will we lose?
To begin with: The Jack Stroup Civic Center, the Rotary Club’s walking map of the Circle, some of the picnic pavilions, all of the shade trees in the park, and most of the current parking – including that in front of the library, and down the hill to the lake.
These will be replaced by a wide open lawn where big events can be held, a smaller area for recreation such as volleyball, a water splash area for children (similar to that at the YMCA), an enlarged beach, and a private vendor renting, among other things, kayaks and paddleboards.
The plan is to move the Sebring Historical Society into one of the historical houses on Lakeview Drive, and to turn the other house into a restaurant. A wooden patio will connect the two buildings.
City Pier will remain as it is, as will the Highlands Lakeside Theatre and the Highlands Art Museum.
We do not think the current plans, which have been approved, are a worthwhile investment, especially as the Circle still needs attention – as does the Washington Heights area inside the CRA’s borders.
The renovations will not make the park a destination site. While beautiful, Lake Jackson is landlocked, there is nowhere to go exploring. It has no access to the ocean, rivers or other lakes. Subject to the rise and fall of the water level due to weather conditions, there will be times when swimming and traffic on the water will be limited.
The fact that the city street rain runoff was designed to end up in Lake Jackson means water quality is often compromised. Flooding in the park area is a continuous problem, which is why two retention ponds are already located there.
The loss of the trees will make the open lawn hot during the day.
The loss of the civic center deprives Sebring of a resource that will need to be replaced at additional cost.
The loss of the parking means so-called big events – for example, the Triathlon — will be logistical nightmares.
We understand the CRA’s goal is to enhance the city’s attractions in order to draw visitors; but an equally important goal is to improve life for residents. We do not see this project doing either.
We also recognize that these plans have been developed over a year, and that a great deal of thought has gone into them. It may even be too late to stop the project. We hope, however, that the City Council reconsiders its approval. City Pier Park is already well used by residents. It is, in fact, a shady oasis.
Some of the ideas are good ones – a splash area for children, for example — but the overall design does not fit the space and is far too expensive in an uncertain economy.
We urge the council to rethink its decision.