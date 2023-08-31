In our churches and homes, or while we wield rakes and gather tree limbs today, we need to focus and give fervent thanks for being spared the devastation of Hurricane Idalia. Picking up Spanish moss is nothing compared to rebuilding a home.
Give thanks we were just south of the storm. Only a few miles stood between the full force of the hurricane and our community. The outer bands of winds that roared through our neighborhoods did enough to send tornado warnings through the early Wednesday morning hours to keep residents alert. Fortunately, though one tornado was reported by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue, nothing touched down to create damage.
As of the writing of this editorial, the rains are still falling and winds still blowing.
We can’t help but think of the families who live by Arbuckle Creek or in many of the low-lying areas of Highlands County where routine flooding is always a problem.
Give thanks that Highlands County is situated on Lake Wales Ridge, saving us from extensive flooding.
We know that millions of people were directly in the storm’s path and now face days, if not weeks, without electricity. We’ve been there ourselves and know the discomfort of not having electricity for an extended period, especially during the summer’s heat.
Florida is a community in the best, most binding, sense of the word. We know how to help each other and we always come together during these times of recovery and rebuilding. We in Highlands stand ready to help those in North Florida who face difficult times in the very near future as they pick up the pieces around them after Idalia’s visit.
Valuable lessons are always learned. Above all, we know not to be complacent when hurricane season arrives and especially when the National Hurricane Center starts warning residents to be ready. We may not always be as lucky as we were this time. Give thanks we have the opportunity to learn.
In the mean time, don’t obsess about how fortunate we were. We have many neighbors to the north who weren’t so fortunate. Let’s figure out a way to help them, and let’s take the time to make sure we have our own affairs in order. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, and the season doesn’t end until Nov. 30. We still have a ways to go.
We were fortunate this time, for that we give thanks.