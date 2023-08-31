In our churches and homes, or while we wield rakes and gather tree limbs today, we need to focus and give fervent thanks for being spared the devastation of Hurricane Idalia. Picking up Spanish moss is nothing compared to rebuilding a home.

Give thanks we were just south of the storm. Only a few miles stood between the full force of the hurricane and our community. The outer bands of winds that roared through our neighborhoods did enough to send tornado warnings through the early Wednesday morning hours to keep residents alert. Fortunately, though one tornado was reported by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue, nothing touched down to create damage.

