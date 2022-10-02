In our churches and homes, or while we wield rakes and gather tree limbs today, we need to focus and give fervent thanks for being spared the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Picking up Spanish moss is nothing compared to rebuilding a home.

Give thanks we were just south of the storm. Only a few miles stood between the full force of the hurricane and our community. The outer bands of winds that roared through our neighborhoods still did enough damage to bring the reality of our good fortune alive: Huge tree limbs broken off, wooden fences torn apart, fascia ripped off of buildings, even some whole trees pulled out of the ground, at least one snapped in half.

