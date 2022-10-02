In our churches and homes, or while we wield rakes and gather tree limbs today, we need to focus and give fervent thanks for being spared the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Picking up Spanish moss is nothing compared to rebuilding a home.
Give thanks we were just south of the storm. Only a few miles stood between the full force of the hurricane and our community. The outer bands of winds that roared through our neighborhoods still did enough damage to bring the reality of our good fortune alive: Huge tree limbs broken off, wooden fences torn apart, fascia ripped off of buildings, even some whole trees pulled out of the ground, at least one snapped in half.
As of the writing of this editorial, we are still assessing the damage.
Think of the families who live by Arbuckle Creek or south of Lake Istokpoga where routine flooding is always a problem.
We know that more than 2 million people directly in the storm’s path face weeks without electricity; many of us here retained power throughout the storm.
Thank you Duke Energy, Glades Electric Co-op and Peace River Electric Co-op for your collective effort on what must have been a frantic, white knuckle night.
Our near neighbors were not so fortunate. DeSoto County lost 80% of its power and Hardee County 90%. Reports indicate that Wauchula was hard hit by the wind and the Peace River flooded.
Give thanks that Highlands County is situated on Lake Wales Ridge, saving us from the extensive flooding that overwhelmed the coasts and parts of the interior like Orange County, particularly because the ground was saturated after a rainy summer.
Especially give thanks to our neighbors, who offered shelter and support before the storm and are helping one another with the clean-up now under way.
We are a community in the best, most binding, sense of the word. Without each other even this near brush with disaster would be bleak.
We also learned a valuable lesson. Piles of yard trash, discarded furniture left on the side of the road, trash bins, flower pots and garden furniture, not taken in before the storm, for the most part stayed put instead of turning into deadly flying missiles. We may not be so lucky the next time. Give thanks we have the opportunity to learn from this mistake.
In the mean time, as we clean up and make repairs, don’t obsess about bad luck. The fact is we were very fortunate, for that we give thanks.