Many of us lie down to rest whenever the idea of exercise pops into our heads. Others, however, set their alarms early, throw back their covers, leap out of bed and are running, cycling, swimming or at the gym before the sun is up.
Good for them, and as it turns out, good for us all.
That’s because individuals have begun traveling for athletic events like our own Heartland Triathlon. For these people, an athletic event is a vacation or long weekend, a chance to keep fit, have fun and explore a new place.
It makes sense. In addition to the greater interest in living healthier lives, we are safer from the COVID pandemic outdoors, and after months of lockdowns as well as travel restrictions, no wonder people want to get out and about.
The best news is that the County Commission and Tourist Development Council, known on the internet as VisitSebring.com, were paying attention when this trend first began. For two years now, the county has been actively working to bring a wide variety of athletic events to the area, paying attention to what each municipality has to offer, as well as what investments should be made.
Two changes make the idea of investing possible. The county added a fourth penny to its tourist development tax, and the Florida Sports Association now gives quarterly grants, worth thousands of dollars, to help local TDCs defray the costs of promoting events and providing cash prizes.
In the last two years the county has attracted new and widely varying events, including the Gran Fondo New York championship bicycle race, the Spartan X Tough Mudder Weekend – where participants run endurance races on muddy obstacle courses, an Ultra-Marathon Association sanctioned 12-hour event, the Citrus Golf Trail tournament for up and coming women in the LPGA, a collegiate lacrosse workshop and exhibition weekend, a jet ski event and a corn hole tournament.
In order to attract events to the county, Visit Sebring has hired Airstream Ventures as a sports marketing partner. It has also had the county inventoried to determine which venues are already event ready, and which need to be improved. For example, more parking and infrastructure like weighing-in stations are needed at Windy Point if we are to get larger fishing tournaments to relocate here.
Another reason Visit Sebring is seeing success is changing the point of view. For example, instead of pointing out how many larger tourist destinations are an easy ride from Highlands County, organizers are pointing out how centrally located the county is and how easy to get to – a major plus when planning a tournament or special event. With the coasts crowded and expensive, we become an excellent, fresh alternative.
While we are starting out in a strong position, we will have to make improvements to truly compete with other counties. We urge our municipalities and the county to follow through on an auspicious beginning. Surveys have shown athletic events attract participants, who in turn spend money locally.
In other words, investing in exercise benefits everyone, even those of us who don’t exercise.