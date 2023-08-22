It seems like long ago, when almost everything we did was colored by the threat of COVID-19.

In fact, it was barely two years ago, when our high-tech society, whose medical advances had imbued many with a sense there was always a treatment for whatever ailed us, was staggered like Europe during the Black Death. Our hospitals ran out of beds; out of ventilators for those lucky enough to get a bed; out of nurses to administer the ventilators and whatever other care might with luck spare a person’s life, from the ravages of the lurking virus.

