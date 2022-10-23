While COVID cases continue to decline, nationally more than 350 people are still dying from the virus every day.
But health experts are worried that if we, as individuals and families, don’t prepare for both a new wave of COVID and an active flu season this winter we may face as difficult a time as we did in 2020 and 2021.
According to Dr. Peter Hotez, of Baylor University Medical School, speaking on the PBS News Hour recently, COVID cases are on the rise again in France and the United Kingdom. That means cases will soon start rising again here – unless we take steps to protect ourselves.
The good news is a new booster vaccine was released on Sept. 22 that will provide robust protection for the new generation of variants coming our way. Remember that the further away you are from your last booster the less protection you have, even if you’ve had COVID already. Without the new BI5 bivalent booster, Hotez said, protection against hospitalization drops from 80-90 percent to only 40-50 percent.
Dr. Anthony Faucci reports the new vaccine works well against the new COVID variants, which are gaining traction and elude the earlier monovalent booster. Faucci added that current treatments to fight the virus continue to have very good results, but long-term COVID is real. Seven to 20 million people suffer from the syndrome and scientists still haven’t figured out what causes the symptoms – like extreme fatigue and the inability to concentrate.
All the more reason to get boosted before the winter comes.
Faucci also reports the southern hemisphere, which is just finishing its winter, had a bad flu season this year. This predicts we will have a bad flu season here, too.
The Center for Disease Control recommends getting a flu shot at the same time you get your booster – one in each arm.
Both Faucci and Hotez say the biggest problems facing us as a whole are too few people are aware a new booster is available to protect us from a new wave of the virus (which is coming), and too many people continue to deny the danger and refuse to be vaccinated.
Here in Highlands County, we have already lost too many wonderful people, or have friends and family members who barely escaped with their lives. The truth of the ever-evolving COVID virus is documented. We know how to protect ourselves and our loved ones, including our children. The vaccinations are free.
All residents are urged to help themselves and the community: Get vaccinated.
To find a vaccination site near you go to the CDC website, vaccines.gov, and enter your zip code. Or text 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.