We all get them — annoying unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Hoping to remedy the issue, a bipartisan coalition is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on these messages.

The proposed rule would require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from invalid, unassigned or unused numbers as well as numbers that are included on a Do Not Originate list.

