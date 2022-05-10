According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), aggressive driving has slowly but steadily risen every year since 2017. While there was improvement in 2020 and 2021 (during COVID restrictions), it was small and didn’t last long. Aggressive driving is back on the rise.
NHTSA statistics show 66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving, 37% of aggressive driving incidents involve guns, and 50% of drivers who are on the receiving end of aggressive behavior respond aggressively themselves.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, in 2019 there were 1,231 crashes in Highlands County, 946 people were injured, 31 people died.
In 2020 there were 1,151 crashes, 885 people were injured, 27 died.
The numbers are going up.
We tend to think of aggressive driving as reckless driving; for example, speeding, weaving between cars, or running stop signs. Of course, that kind of driving puts us all in great danger, but there are many other reckless behaviors as well, including not yielding when merging, not indicating left or right turns, or not making way for faster traffic in the left-hand lane. In other words, reckless driving encompasses any driving behavior that creates unnecessary risks for others.
According to the NHTSA, tailgating, cutting off other drivers, attempting to change lanes without properly checking if the way is clear, and driving while distracted or under the influence are the most common causes of automobile crashes.
Driving behaviors are not the only danger. More and more often, poor driving is made worse by impatient and angry reactions. Yelling, rude gestures, angry outbursts at traffic lights, and drivers chasing other drivers who have offended them increase the risk for everyone. Remember, roughly a third of all aggressive driving incidents involve guns.
There are three basic safety rules to help us all reach our destinations: Allow yourself enough time; pay attention; and go with the flow of traffic.
If you do encounter an angry driver looking for a fight, take a deep breath and count to 10. Do not pull up to the other driver, do not escalate the situation by yelling or making obscene gestures yourself.
Do not become a vigilante. Call the police if the situation is getting out of control.
Practice safe, courteous driving. Remember to share the road; everyone uses it. Remember that traffic rules were created to make us all safer, not to curtail our freedom. Follow the rules.
Getting to where you’re going is the only good outcome of any automobile ride – far better than a $5,000 repair bill, spending two months in rehab, or ending up in the morgue.