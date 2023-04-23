Florida’s working-class families are suffering. But state coffers are brimming over with record surpluses that will likely produce Florida’s biggest budget ever. Too often, this state’s leaders have failed to turn some of that bounty to those who need it most.

Things are different this year. The Legislature has already passed a landmark affordable-housing plan that includes hundreds of millions of dollars in direct aid to local governments on the front lines of an unprecedented housing crisis. House and Senate budget plans released last week also include many of the family-friendly sales-tax breaks from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed 2023-24 budget, targeting consumer goods including baby diapers, pet food, paper towels, laundry detergent, back-to-school supplies and even toys.

