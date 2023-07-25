Amid fears of a brain drain, keeping Florida’s #1 rank in higher education should not be about murmurs and mood. It should focus on the effect of laws on the books.

Amid the growing but anecdotal evidence that Florida’s new laws might be chasing university faculty away lies a real, deeper concern. Because incontrovertible proof is hard to come by, people can argue about how real the effects are. But they can’t dismiss an important reality, one that hasn’t been central to this debate so far. From the Stop Woke Act to making it harder for faculty to retain tenure, eEach change risks corroding the integrity of Florida’s highly ranked higher education system. Like a slowly rusting water pipe, the damage may not be noticeable next week or next year, but it’s there — and will be expensive to fix.

