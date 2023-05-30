What’s more important: Wooing campaign supporters or meeting students’ needs?

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have gotten a lot of attention lately for their often-successful efforts to inject high-emotion debates into Florida education, raising a ruckus over book-banning and attacks on racial and LGBTQ+ students and educators. But there’s another, quieter revolution going on — one that is attempting to remake the foundation of learning in Florida to fit a mold that breaks with most contemporary research into how young people learn and flourish.

Recommended for you