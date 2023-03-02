The Florida Supreme Court faces a monumental test of credibility.

The only judge who has ruled on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ouster of Hillsborough’s elected state attorney found two things: One, that the Republican governor used a false pretense to suspend Democrat Andrew Warren, and two, that the move violated both the Florida and U.S. constitutions. But the judge also found he had no authority to reinstate Warren. That raises the obvious question: How can there be no remedy to a violation of law?

Recommended for you