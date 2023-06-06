It didn’t take long for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who can get a little hair-brained from time to time and is very thin-skinned, to recognize the appeal of conducting public briefings online without any constituents or press in the room with him.

The regular and remote briefings from his office that were initially done out of necessity during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the same format long after advisories on gatherings and masking were relaxed. They even continued beyond the lifting of the state of emergency that had been in place for more than two years.

