It didn’t take long for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who can get a little hair-brained from time to time and is very thin-skinned, to recognize the appeal of conducting public briefings online without any constituents or press in the room with him.
The regular and remote briefings from his office that were initially done out of necessity during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the same format long after advisories on gatherings and masking were relaxed. They even continued beyond the lifting of the state of emergency that had been in place for more than two years.
Somewhere along the way, the briefings became less about COVID and more of a captive platform for Justice to beat his chest about policy and attack political rivals. (Indeed, the governor didn’t even mention the state of emergency expiration during any briefings the week it happened, but about a month later.)
Justice has near-complete control over the message, can’t be confronted by constituents and is able to deal with limited questions from the news media however he pleases. He does make a lot of public appearances at ribbon-cuttings and project announcements, pet bulldog Babydog in tow, but these also are fairly coordinated events.
The West Virginia governor’s method of minimizing or completely cutting out unpredictable real-time, in-person interaction might be catching on.
This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his presidential bid not at a news conference or a rally at a crowded arena, but in an exclusive conversation streamed live with eccentric (to be kind) Twitter owner and right-wing conspiracy convert Elon Musk.
The announcement was streamed on the sparsely used Twitter Spaces (not to be confused with the more widely used main Twitter platform) and was audio-only. Multiple technical difficulties at the beleaguered social media company caused problems for 30 minutes or so at the beginning of the event. There were about 500,000 people listening to the announcement, according to reports, although, by the time all of the technical issues got resolved, it was whittled down to around 250,000.
That’s nowhere close to the millions of people DeSantis could’ve reached had he made the announcement at an event open to the public and traditional news outlets.
It’s a strange choice, especially considering Musk agreed to pay an unreal $44 billion to acquire Twitter last year and has committed gaffe after gaffe since taking over as CEO, from mass firings of essential personnel to a laughable scheme to get users to pay for user verification, and all manner of things in between. Advertisers and users have been fleeing in droves.
More than a few political analysts think DeSantis liked the idea because, despite his highly caustic engagement in culture wars from comfortable territory, he looks frazzled, confused and irritated when engaged in unscripted interactions with traditional news outlets or constituents.
Conservative commentator David Frum, a speechwriter for former president George W. Bush who now serves as a senior editor at The Atlantic magazine, believes DeSantis, perhaps subconsciously, prefers to be viewed as inaccessible.
Frum pointed to a recent DeSantis “pre-launch” campaign ad that showed people reacting to him talking on television or on the screen of a smartphone or tablet. There was zero footage of him in the same space with a constituent. Another ad that aired just before the announcement showed DeSantis approaching a stage to speak, but featured a voice-over in a British accent. Frum believes the second ad is meant to distract from DeSantis’ underwhelming speaking voice.
In the case of the first ad, Frum said, the purpose was “to conceal the fact that DeSantis’ actual, real-life encounters with voters are few and look awkward.”
Sounds familiar. It’s not by accident that Justice keeps everyone distant and, when he does appear in public, his dog is there as a deflection prop.
As Justice runs for U.S. Senate and DeSantis for president, it’s unsettling to see both so clearly uncomfortable, if not outright disdainful, of any situation that might involve public scrutiny.
DeSantis won’t be able to hide forever, if he really wants the GOP nod for president.
In West Virginia, though, Justice might be able to coast to a Senate primary win without changing a thing. He was reelected to a second term as governor easily enough and is very popular, despite his own mounting legal problems (mainly in terms of his business dealings) and his disdain for doing the job to which he was elected. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. via Maryland, also was easily reelected last year, despite two ongoing ethics investigations and a notorious reputation as a ghost when it comes to appearances in his district.
Mooney and Justice will clash in the 2024 Senate primary. Conventional wisdom says each needs to up his visibility and accessibility. But recent history suggests it’s not required. That’s a disservice to voters. Until those voters demand better, though, don’t expect any high-profile candidates to risk exposure.
An editorial from the [West Virginia] Gazette-Mail.