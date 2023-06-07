Possibly by the time the lunch hour arrives, South Florida State College will have a new president to lead the way for the immediate future.
If the rumor mill of the past month is correct, Rep. Fred Hawkins Jr. is a shoo-in for the college’s top job. Three other candidates had wanted to be considered for the position, but after what is rumored to have been two phone calls from the Governor’s Office with a candidate’s name, all three withdrew their interest.
Soon after, it was announced that Hawkins was the candidate to be interviewed.
In all fairness to Hawkins, the Governor’s Office did not reply to numerous attempts from the Highlands News-Sun to confirm nor deny that rumor.
Hawkins is not an educator. He is a House member for District 35 (Saint Cloud) and president/CEO of the Osceola Education Foundation. He has no doctoral degree, but he says that will not have a negative impact on his ability to run the state college.
A look back to the first days of SFSC in 1965 shows that if selected, Hawkins will be the first of the college’s presidents to not have the title of doctor in front of his name.
During a two-day tour of South Florida State College’s campuses last week, Hawkins said he believes the college needs a CEO right now who understands Tallahassee and can secure funding. He said the doctoral degrees are the professors.
He listed his educational background is in pre-law and political science. His listed “education experience” is having served as president/CEO of Osceola Education Foundation, which includes overseeing a multimillion dollar endowment and scholarship program, manage all programs including the operation of three charter schools and oversee programs like Take Stock in Children.
Has the governor flexed his muscles to get Hawkins into SFSC?
Along with the crickets we have heard from the Governor’s Office, the three qualified presidential candidates have not talked to the Highlands News-Sun. Requests for comments from sitting trustees on the college board go unanswered.
The trustees lessened qualifications for the position after the three candidates withdrew, removing the doctorate requirement to allow for candidates who did not meet the higher prior requirement.
Hawkins told the Highlands News-Sun that he was approached by the chancellor of the Division of Florida Colleges about serving at a college, and he liked SFSC. Was it just coincidence that Leitzel had already announced his June 30 retirement? We may never know.
Shortly after SFSC Trustees announced that Hawkins would be the only candidate they would bring in for an interview, Hawkins posted on Twitter, “Pages turn and new chapters begin. I am looking forward to becoming the next President of South Florida State College. My time as an elected official has been a highlight of my life, especially serving in the Florida House.”
He replied to someone congratulating him on that Twitter post by saying he still had to go to the final vote of the trustees but he was excited to be the only candidate they chose to move forward in the process.
It doesn’t seem like the other three candidates were ever really in the running for the position.
It also sounds like Hawkins was a little premature by posting his acceptance to a position that hadn’t been officially offered. One wonders why there were more clouds than sunshine in this decision.