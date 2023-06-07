Possibly by the time the lunch hour arrives, South Florida State College will have a new president to lead the way for the immediate future.

If the rumor mill of the past month is correct, Rep. Fred Hawkins Jr. is a shoo-in for the college’s top job. Three other candidates had wanted to be considered for the position, but after what is rumored to have been two phone calls from the Governor’s Office with a candidate’s name, all three withdrew their interest.

