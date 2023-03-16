Forever, it seems, well-meaning busybodies have tried to steer the less affluent to shop in a way that suits wealthy people who think they know what’s best for those pinching pennies. The result has been the demonization of retailers ranging from payday lenders and rent-to-own appliance operations to currency exchanges, convenience stores and corner liquor outlets — not to mention Walmart.

Now comes a predictable backlash against dollar stores, fast-growing retail chains that are getting blamed for figuring out how to operate successfully in depressed rural communities and troubled inner-city locations, as well as more moneyed areas.

