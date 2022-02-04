In late 2019, the health story that commanded public attention wasn’t the coronavirus.
Emergency rooms had started reporting mysterious cases of lung illnesses, with more than half of the patients under the age of 25. The common link was the use of e-cigarettes, often with vitamin E acetate as an additive to THC.
By February of 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,807 hospitalizations and 68 deaths associated with vaping. For a time, this story caused a backlash against e-cigarettes, but then the public moved on to other things.
Yet vaping, especially among young people, has not gone away. Not by a long shot. A CDC survey found that nearly 20% of high school and 5% of middle school students admitted to using e-cigarettes within the last 30 days.
Despite the fun packaging and fruity flavors, it still qualifies as risky behavior. Up to 99% of e-cigarettes sold in the United States contain nicotine, a stimulant that’s highly addictive and can harm the adolescent brain.
The aerosol is not harmless water vapor. Ultrafine particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs. E-cigs use flavorings like diacetyl, a chemical linked to lung disease. Vapers also inhale heavy metals like nickel, tin and lead. Post-market modifications can be particularly dangerous and were linked to some of the lung cases in ERs.
Looking for a more immediate impact? Dental experts say regular vaping reduces saliva in the mouth, leading to chronic bad breath. Good luck finding a prom date.
For adults, it’s easy to look at young people and marvel at their vitality and ability to embrace and master new technology and concepts. But it’s also sobering to see how they often make the same dumb mistakes we made in our younger days. Many teenagers still see themselves as bulletproof.
It’s the responsibility of an adult to get between teenagers and behaviors with long-term, negative consequences. Not in a preachy, father-knows-best way, but as a practical intervention until they’re adults and are free to do all the dumb stuff they want.
Some school districts across the nation have installed anti-vaping monitoring devices in their high and middle schools.
These devices won’t stop teens from vaping on their own. They’re probably only as good as the human intervention that comes with them.
But given the prevalence of vaping, and the unknown long-term consequences, more school districts should pursue these devices and any other reasonable strategies to nip teen vaping in the electronic bud.
An editorial from the St. Joseph (Missouri) News Press.