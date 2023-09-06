A parade of prosecutors, public defenders, lawmakers and others deeply familiar with Florida’s judicial system recently came together to talk about the future structure of courts in this state. Yet not a single person said: “You know what Florida needs? Courts that are more difficult to access, less in-touch with local law enforcement and communities’ needs, and often unfamiliar with the people they serve.”

That’s because every single person who testified in Orlando said they opposed House Speaker Paul Renner’s plan to wrong-size Florida’s sprawling expanse into five giant judicial circuits (down from 20) that would strip control of local courts from a vast number of state residents.

