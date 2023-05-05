Changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s mortgage pricing are creating a stir in the marketplace, not that the bureaucracy wants to admit it. The changes, which took effect last week, raise costs for some good-credit borrowers while making mortgages cheaper for low-income borrowers.

FHFA Director Sandra Thompson says the new policy “won’t impose higher fees on higher-credit-score borrowers than on lower-credit-score borrowers, all else equal.” She says some borrowers with higher credit scores may even pay less.

