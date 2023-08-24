Why it matters: Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is easily and widely distributed.
Fentanyl abuse has become the most dangerous and deadly condition to hit the our region in years, and the community should have an urgency about preventing and ending its use.
St. Johns Florida Health says in 2020, more than 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in Florida. For 2021, the latest provisional drug overdose death counts also indicate an increase in fatal overdoses caused by synthetic opioids.
While the facts are daunting, there is something everyone can do to prevent fentanyl deaths.
More troubling, young people, 15-34, are most likely victims of non-fatal overdoses and schools have begun educating teachers to create awareness.
Fentanyl has become more deadly because it is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Illicit fentanyl made by drug cartels is either sold alone in pill form or mixed in with other drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, making it difficult for users to determine it is present.
St. Johns warns that “illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is most often associated with recent overdoses, is found in various forms including powder and liquid. It can be sold illegally as a powder dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids. Fentanyl may be added to illicit drugs during their production without the drug user’s knowledge.”
According to a US Drug Enforcement Administration warning in September 2021, illegal drugs are usually made to look like prescription pills, available online, and sold through social media.
Fentanyl’s dosage varies and is unpredictable. One pill can kill.
The drug also has highly addictive qualities. Authorities say it’s not just an occasional drug to do on a Saturday night. Every time a user takes it, they crave more and need more to get the same effect.
Fentanyl is having devastating effects on area families. But education and action can help.
What are the signs of an overdose?
An overdose involving fentanyl is similar to overdoses of other opioids, but it can initiate much faster and stronger than a typical opioid overdose. Overdose signs include:
- Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils.”
- Falling asleep or losing consciousness.
- Slow, weak, or not breathing.
- Choking or gurgling sounds.
- Limp body.
- Cold and/or clammy skin.
- Discolored skin, especially lips and nails.
What to do if you think someone is overdosing?
- Call 911 immediately.
- Try to keep the person awake and breathing.
- Lay the person on their side to prevent choking.
- Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.
An editorial revised from the Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press.