Several years prior to the reversion of Hong Kong to Chinese control, a group of Alabamians traveled there as part of an exchange between Rotary International District 6880 (the Southern half of Alabama) and the Rotary District that includes Hong Kong and Macau. Seated around a table featuring a sumptuous array of Chinese dishes at a dinner function one evening, one of the Alabama delegation shared a tidbit from childhood in the South.

“My mother would always tell us to clean our plates because there were starving children in China,” the Alabamian said. The Asian counterpart howled with delight. “My mother said the same thing,” he exclaimed, “except she said there were starving children in America!”

